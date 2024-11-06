GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CVC has sought report from CPWD over CM House renovation: Delhi LoP

Published - November 06, 2024 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Tuesday claimed that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has sought a factual report from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) over the “irregularities” in the construction of the Chief Minister’s 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow.

Mr. Gupta had filed a complaint with the CVC requesting a probe into the issue, alleging that the bungalow was renovated “flouting all building regulations” on an area of 40,000 sq. yards.

The CM House got a facelift during Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure as the Chief Minister.

The current Chief Minister, Atishi, does not reside there.

‘AAP leaders staunchly honest’

Responding to the claim, ruling AAP said, “The BJP may conduct as many investigations as it wants. Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party are staunchly honest.”

The party said the BJP-led Centre had “unleashed countless investigations” against the AAP government, targeting its Ministers and MLAs. “Yet, they haven’t uncovered a single rupee of wrongdoing. This is the strongest testament to our unwavering honesty, ” it added. 

