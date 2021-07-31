‘Cut-offs for many UG courses likely to go up in Delhi University’

NEW DELHI

Principals cite more CBSE students scoring over 95% as reason

Principals of several colleges under Delhi University on Friday said the cut-offs for various merit-based undergraduate courses are likely to go up this year due to a higher number of students scoring above 95%.

According to data provided by the CBSE, over 5.3% of candidates — a total of 70,004 students — have scored above 95%.

70,000 seats in DU

According to DU officials, there are around 70,000 UG seats on offer this year. In 2020, over 38,000 students — 3.24% of candidates — had scored above 95%.

Last year, the highest cut-offs announced in DU was by Lady Shri Ram College, with an asking score of 100% for three honours courses. Following the declaration of CBSE XII results, LSR principal Suman Sharma said while students have scored well this year, deliberations and analysis of data provided by DU will be required to project this year’s cut-off marks.

Gargi College principal Promila Kumar said: “The cut-offs will definitely increase substantially. The university is in the process of framing policies. We can only analyse the data after that and see. But there is no doubt that the cut-offs will increase.”

Several principals also added that the cut-off marks will also depend on the number of students applying to particular courses and colleges. Gyantosh Jha, principal of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, said: “The high board exam scores will have an effect on the cut-off marks, but it will also depend on how many students apply...” Manoj Sinha, principal of Aryabhatta College, said: “The cut-offs will go higher but how much higher is something that will differ from college to college...”