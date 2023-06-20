Cut off contaminated water supply, replace pipes, CM tells DJB officials

June 20, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to find a permanent solution to the supply of dirty water in some parts of the city.

At a review meeting, he directed the board to gather information from local legislators about areas receiving contaminated supply. He also instructed officials to replace pipes that were causing contamination and cut off the supply of dirty water.

“If there is a problem of contaminated water anywhere, it should be eliminated. Ensure identification of areas where such water is supplied and prepare a detailed plan for a permanent solution, followed by immediate implementation,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

A month ago, DJB Vice-Chairperson Somnath Bharti had also directed officials to identify areas receiving contaminated water.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s statement, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the city is facing a severe water crisis with very low supply in most areas, and even the water flowing from taps is not drinkable.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today at the meeting himself admitted that dirty water is supplied in some areas, but it is regrettable that days after the issue was raised by the BJP and several newspapers, the government is still trying to get information,” he added.

No response was issued by the DJB to Mr. Sachdeva’s remarks on low supply.