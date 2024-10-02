GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Customs officials seize 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max from woman passenger at Delhi airport

“The woman had concealed the phones inside her vanity bag, wrapped in tissue papers,” Customs officials said

Updated - October 02, 2024 11:46 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only. File

Representational image only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

“As many as 26 recently launched iPhone 16 Pro Max have been seized by the Customs officials from a woman passenger at the international airport in New Delhi,” officials said.

“The woman had concealed the phones inside her vanity bag, wrapped in tissue papers,” they said. The Pro Max is the top model in the iPhone 16 series.

“Based on intelligence inputs, the lady passenger, travelling from Hongkong to Delhi, was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. Further investigation is under way,” the officials said.

The phones, attempted to have been smuggled into the country, are estimated to worth more than ₹37 lakh.

Published - October 02, 2024 11:25 am IST

