Custodial death: human rights body asks Haryana govt. to pay ₹7 lakh compensation

Commission says the government is entitled to recover the amount from wrong-doers

The Haryana Human Rights Commission on Friday recommended the State government to give ₹7 lakh compensation to the next of kin of deceased in a case of unnatural death in police custody in a two-year-old case. The commission, in its order, said the government was entitled to recover the amount from the wrong-doers – Inspector Yogesh and his accomplices – and the amount be disbursed within eight weeks.

In an 11-page order, Chairperson Justice S.K. Mittal and member Deep Bhatia, directed the Director General of Police that the probe into the murder case registered against Inspector Yogesh and others at the instance of the deceased’s father Rattan Singh be conducted by a senior police officer of impeccable integrity and character. The FIR against the police officer and others was registered at Chandni Bagh police station on December 17, 2018.

Rajesh (32), a resident of Vikas Nagar in Panipat, was arrested by Panipat Crime Unit Inspector Yogesh in connection with the investigation into a murder case registered on December 7, 2018 at Chandni Bagh police station. However, Rajesh was taken to Civil Hospital, Panipat, for treatment around midnight due to sudden health issues and was referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak. Due to his poor condition, the police took him to a private hospital on the way to Rohtak.

However, Rajesh died on December 14 and the Duty Magistrate was informed about it the next day. The post-mortem by a board of three doctors revealed seven injuries to the deceased. Rattan Singh in his complaint before the commission had alleged that his son was picked up from the house on December 9 and tortured. The family claimed that he was fine before the arrest and had attended office as well.

The Commission, in its order, observed that the manner in which the case was handled had raised many questions. It further said that there was no explanation from Inspector Yogesh as to how Rajesh sustained the injuries mentioned in the post-mortem report. Moreover, the accused was not produced before the area magistrate within 24 hours of the arrest as per law.

Announcing the compensation, the Commission remarked that the death in the police custody left long-lasting impact on the lives of the deceased’s family and in the present case, the deceased was survived by his old parents and two children.