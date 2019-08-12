Why did directors and producers of films in the 1950s and 60s continue to deliver “single-formula films” to their audiences? This question led London-based journalist Sanjay Suri on a 10-year journey that culminated in A Gandhian Affair, a book that studies “India’s curious portrayal of love in cinema”.

The book was launched during an event at the India International Centre on Sunday.

Gandhi, Nehru influence

Published by Harper Collins, the book brings forth the relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his ideas, and portrayals of love in early Indian cinema. It also attempts to understand how Gandhi’s “emotional socialism”, as opposed to Jawaharlal Nehru’s “institutional socialism”, affected Indian cinema in its early post-Independence years.

Value system

“The curious portrayal of love at the time did not represent an erasure of sex. In fact, sex was quite ubiquitous; while the hero shuns it, the film embraces it,” the author said, adding: “This portrayal of sex is obtained in the song. What the hero sacrifices in story, he desires in song.”

The author corroborated his claim with a compelling sequence from a Shammi Kapoor film. “The formula film is undergirded by a twin retreat from wealth and sex, which the hero is shown to chase at first; giving them up for the greater good,” said Mr. Suri.

This portrayal is, however, not representative of Indian men who chased both wealth and sex, and later consumed these films that intended to present the two as immoral vices, he observed.

Mr. Suri highlighted that cinema was bound by the “sense of morality” provided by Gandhi who, as a result, has had a long-standing career in Indian cinema.”

The author presented stills from films such as Naya Daur, Dhobi ki Zameen, China Town and Do Aankhein Baara Haath that were part of his study of the annual highest grossing films between 1948 and 1959. All these stills presented Gandhi as the harbinger of justice and moral uprightness.