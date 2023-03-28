Curious Charms: Solo exhibition by radiologist Dr Sushma Mahajan

March 28, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

A self-taught artist and radiologist, Dr Sushma Mahajan, has chosen water colours to give expression to her artistic interpretation of our natural habitat, the flora, fauna and the architecture around.

Her collection is presented by Unique Creation and Arts Gallery. Curator Alka Pande says, Sushma though a trained radiologist, her passion for painting has made her paint evocative landscapes thatshow birds and mammalsco-existing with humans in sustainable ecological surroundings.

Animals and nature have long been a part of the natural world that surrounds humans. The artist has a distinctive perspective on her paintings and transports the viewer into the interior lives of the creatures she has chosen to depict. With equal ease, For instance, she paints a giant cat’s vicious glare to a squirrel’s sweet charm. with equal ease and flair. The finely drawn strokes of eyes lend her creatures the ability to talk with their eyes and give her body of work a distinctive appeal. The lovely relationship between people and animals that she drives home is inspiring.

“Creativity takes courage and becomes more daunting when you are foraging in seemingly alien waters. Being a radiologist by profession, my aspirations were basic when I initially started dabbling with watercolours few years ago. Today, it has evolved into a passion as I find painting cathartic and liberating. My art is vibrant and colourful, it heals the soul,” says Sushma.

(At Visual Arts Gallery, Indian Habitat Centre; April 1 to 4; 10 am to 8 pm)