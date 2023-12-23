Curbs kick in on cars, construction as Delhi’s air quality worsens again

December 23, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The city’s air quality on Friday deteriorated sharply after some days of respite, bringing into force stringent anti-pollution measures, including a restriction on construction and demolition activities.

The Centre for Air Quality Monitoring (CAQM) ordered that the ban, which excludes certain categories of projects, will be implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR) with “immediate effect”.

It also prohibited the plying of BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles — those compliant only with Bharat Stage-III and Stage-IV emission norms — in Delhi and NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The respective State governments will issue orders to implement these restrictions, which are part of the list of actions under ‘Stage 3’ of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle pollution.

Haze, low wind speed

In a statement, the CAQM said the sudden spike in pollution levels was caused by unfavourable meteorological conditions, including fog and haze, with low wind speed.

“Reinvoke all actions as envisaged under Stage 3 of GRAP... today with immediate effect in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the restrictive actions under Stage 1 and Stage 2 of GRAP already in force in NCR,” it added.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin showed that Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) fell to 409 as of 4 p.m. from 361 a day earlier. While the AQI reading in Noida and Greater Noida was in the ‘very poor’ category, it was in the ‘poor’ category in Faridabad and Gurugram.

An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 450 ‘severe’.

According to data for December 21 by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, vehicular emissions amounted to 17.5% and stubble burning only 0.5% of the total levels of PM2.5 pollutant — particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns — in the Capital.