Curbs in the Capital get off to a stuttering start

Fewer vehicles plied on Delhi roads, but several people ventured out on the first day of extensive curbs implemented by the Delhi government to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Delhi police registered 100 FIRs against violation of lockdowns. The police conducted checks on the borders and requested people to return home if they hadn't stepped out in order to perform essential services.

The government said that if people were not going to comply with the restrictions through persuasion, it would have to enforce them by booking people under relevant sections of the law. Delhi Police said people associated with essential services will be issued “curfew passes” and that all border pickets will be sealed with “immediate effect” as the execution of the prohibitory orders in the national capital was “not up to the mark today”.

Workers’ woes

At the Kapashera border, several workers could be seen crossing into Delhi by foot trying to make their way to railway stations and bus stops to find some means of transport home. Many private vehicles were seen trying to persuade the police to let them cross the border but were sent back if they did not have a valid reason.

Arvind Pal, who works at an MNC in Noida, said that after the announcement of the “lockdown”, he had not received any message from his office regarding a work-from-home option, so he decided to venture out but was sent back. “Monday was a little chaotic as most offices did not give instructions and many people tried to cross the border, causing traffic jams. Once the public knows that it is being enforced strictly, I am sure that nobody will defy the curbs,” said Mr. Pal.

Shops selling groceries and medicines were open but markets continued to sport a deserted look.

Various residents' welfare associations in the Capital tried to strictly implement the shutdown, granting no entry to house helps, drivers and newspaper vendors on the society premises. While common areas like swimming pool, clubs and gym were already shut since the past few weeks to avoid COVID-19 spread, society associations have now locked the children parks along with restrictions on assembly of more than four people.

Munish Jain, president of the Aditya Mega City Residents' Welfare Association in Indirapuram, said that social distancing is necessary and they wre implementing it in the most efficient way possible, and that people largely followed them.