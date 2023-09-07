Curbs at major locations in Delhi for Janmashtami

September 07, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

In view of the G-20 Summit-related restrictions, Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements for temples ahead of Janmashtami celebrations on Thursday.

Posting an advisory on X on Wednesday, it said prominent functions will take place for the festival at seven locations.

The traffic police issued details of curbs and diversions around six of these spots, namely Laxmi Narayan Temple on Mandir Marg, ISKCON Temple at Amar Colony’s Sant Nagar, ISKCON Temple at Dwarka Sector 13, Janmashtami Park at Punjabi Bagh, Adhya Katyani Shakti Peeth at Chhattarpur and Santoshi Mata Mandir at Hari Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the festivities, heavy security deployment across the city, especially the New Delhi district, will be seen from September 8 to 10 for the summit.

Curbs from 2 p.m.

According to the advisory, the Janmashtami curbs on Thursday will come into force from 2 p.m. as a large number of devotees would be visiting various temples from the evening till early Friday morning.

“No vehicles will be allowed on Mandir Marg from Talkatora Stadium towards Mandir Marg up to Peshwa Road — Mandir Marg T-point and vice-versa,” it added.

The traffic police has mentioned diversion points for buses and commercial vehicles at 10 different routes. It also advised motorists to follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on duty to avoid inconvenience.

The advisory said that traffic will be diverted as per requirement in various parts of the New Delhi district as many mandir samitis (temple committees) are scheduled to take out Janmashtami shobha yatras (processions) comprising chariots, bands, tempos, and tableaus.

“No parking shall be allowed on the routes of the processions.

“General public is advised to be mindful of possible congestion on roads leading to the temples and routes of the processions. There is a likelihood of general slowing down of traffic and congestion on roads,” the advisory read.

People have been advised to plan their journeys keeping the festivities and related congestion in mind and keep extra time for their journey so that possible delay can be taken into account, it said.

“Public is advised to use the Metro and other public transport to avoid congestion on roads. Motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic policem on duty,” it added.

Vrajendra Nandan, communication director of ISKCON Delhi, told The Hindu that entry to the temple will close at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT