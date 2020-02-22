Cultural fest begins at Waste to Wonder park

New Delhi

22 February 2020 02:09 IST

Musical performances, stand-up comedy, magic and puppet shows planned at the site

A three-day cultural festival at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Waste to Wonder park was inaugurated by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Friday.

Marking one year since the park opened, the ‘Waste to Wonder Festival 2020’ is being organised to celebrate the success of the park, the SDMC said in a statement.

The festival began with a ghazal performance by Pankaj Udhas at the park. Over the coming weekend, various events such as musical performances, stand-up comedy, magic shows, puppet shows and sound and light shows have been planned at the site.

Commending on the SDMC’s efforts in developing special parks such as the Waste to Wonder, Nandan Van and the Woodland Amusement Park, the L-G said that more such parks which are self-sustained and based on “waste to wealth” concept should be developed. Plans to develop another “Bharath Darshan Park”, where replicas of various monuments from around the country will be put up, are also under way.

Commenting on the issue of parking at the Waste to Wonder Park, Mr. Baijal said that the Delhi Development Authority would provide land to the corporation to develop a parking site.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti informed that the entire cost of setting up the park had been recovered through the generation of over ₹8 crore in revenue. Approximately 16 lakh people visit the park with an average daily footfall of about 400- 5,000, which goes up to 10,000 people on weekends and on public holidays.