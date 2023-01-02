ADVERTISEMENT

Culprits should be punished severely: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4KM

January 02, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - New Delhi

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said the incident was "shameful" and the culprits should be "punished severely".

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 2, 2023, condemned an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after her two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for 4Km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Kejriwal said the incident was "shameful" and the culprits should be "punished severely". "What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death. The victim’s two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling on January 1,” police said.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media. PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident.

Police said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem. They said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

