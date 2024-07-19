CUET result delay unlikely to impact the academic calendar significantly: Jamia officiating V-C

Shakeel Ahmad, the officiating Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), on Thursday said that the delay in the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) results may push back the university’s admission cycle, but this will not significantly impact the academic calendar.

CUET results were scheduled to be released on June 30, but the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the test, delayed it, grappling with paper leak allegations involving NEET-UG, UGC-NET and CSIR-UGC-NET.

The NTA conducted a retest for over 1,000 candidates of CUET-UG on July 19 following grievances raised by candidates and parents.

However, the agency has not announced any date for results yet.

Mr. Ahmad said the issue was discussed with the deans of faculties. “We are hopeful that after the retest, the results would be declared in the first week of August. There will be some delays in the admission process, but it will not lead to any difficulties,” he said.

“There will not be much of a change to the academic calendar, and the semester calendar either,” the officiating JMI V-C said.

Meanwhile, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university was hopeful of starting the first-year classes on August 16, assuming a three-week delay.

Across the university, professors have been highlighting that the delays will disrupt the academic calendar, and thereby impact the quality of teaching and learning.

‘Long-term effects’

Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association in a statement on Wednesday had said that the repercussions will be felt on the university’s academic calendar and would push the burden of a shortened semester on the faculty.