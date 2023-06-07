CUET-PG under way, but issues remain: no admit card, info on exam centre for many examinees

June 07, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate programmes (CUET-PG) commenced on Monday, with over 4.5 lakh unique registered candidates and over 8.7 lakh total candidates in the fray across the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the computer-based exam till June 17, has issued admit cards to some candidates till June 8. However, many others are either yet to receive admit cards or do not know where their exam centre will be.

This has left many examinees anxious, especially those from far-off areas who have come to Delhi after choosing it as their centre.

Admit card delay

The candidates were initially set to receive their city allotment slips on June 1. However, a notice on the NTA website on June 3 stated that those who have not received admit cards will soon get them.

The agency rescheduled exams for 60 courses to other shifts and days, including English, Political Science, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Commerce etc.

The complete list of courses is available at its official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Many students in the city have been trying to contact the agency for more clarity, but in vain.

Students stressed

Rafiya Parveen, 22, from Kolkata, still does not know her exam city. “I took a gap year last year. This year, I have the exam on June 9, but no information has been given yet. Going to a far-off centre this late will not be possible for me. I am facing anxiety and stress.”

Another candidate, Shila Sharma, said, “I am perplexed with the sudden changes. My semester exams and the CUET are clashing and I am unable to keep a steady mind.”

Subhajit Mukherjee, 23, from Jharkhand, is yet to get his city allotment slip from the NTA website. “I have tried logging in several times. Even after entering the exact Captcha code, the website shows an error.”

Moramba Moirangthem, a student from Manipur, said, “We were given a provision to change our city. I changed mine from Imphal to Delhi. However, it was approved only after I visited the NTA office [in Delhi]. There was a long queue of students with grievances. Many of my friends are still stuck.”

Asad, another candidate from Manipur, said, “I did not receive any mail after changing my city. I am worried if I will be able to give the exam. I tried contacting the NTA, but they did not pick up my calls.”

Three candidates from Meghalaya — Esakani Remalia Pajat, Vanessa Sari, and G K Gainiamli — said they are clueless as neither their admit cards nor city allotment slips have been issued.

An NTA official said, “I understand some issues are there, but we are trying our best to look at [the candidates’] needs and fix them. Wherever possible, we are reducing movement. In the case of Pauri, we have moved 54 girls back to Pauri. We have done so also in Leh and Kargil.”