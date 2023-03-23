CUET exam mandatory for postgraduate admissions: DU

March 23, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi University on Wednesday said candidates seeking admission to its postgraduate programmes for 2023-24 must appear for the Common University Entrance Test (PG)-2023.

Announcing the PG admission policy on its website, DU said, “Only the scores obtained in CUET (PG)-2023 will be considered for admission to the academic year 2023-24.”

It asked applicants to refer to its PG Bulletin of Information and select their CUET test paper as per the requirements of the specific programme in which they seek admission.

However, for School of Open Learning and for foreign nationals, PG admissions will be based on marks obtained in the qualifying degree examination, the policy added.