CS assault case: court picks holes in charge sheet

more-in

A Delhi court on Saturday questioned the Delhi Police on certain offences with which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs have been charged in the Chief Secretary assault case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal asked the investigating agency to clarify to the court on the charges of abetment of any offence (109), common intention (34) and unlawful assembly (149) of the IPC.

Mr. Vishal asked how could the charge of unlawful assembly be invoked against the accused persons when they had assembled at the camp office of the Chief Minister at his residence.

The court also directed them to clarify on the allegation of common intention, asking the probe agency to apprise the court of the purpose for which they had a common intention.

‘Pressurise official’

On charges of abetment, the court asked, “Who the accused persons were abetting? The police have charge-sheeted all the accused persons for the abetment charge.”

In his submission, Additional DCP (North) Harender Singh said that the accused persons had the common intention to pressurise the Chief Secretary to get works done immediately.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing, on taking cognisance of the charge sheet, to September 18.

The police had on August 13 charge-sheeted the accused persons for allegedly assaulting Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February this year.

The 11 MLAs who have been made accused in the case are Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Praveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

Dismisses AAP plea

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the court dismissed an application by the accused persons urging it to restrain the police from leaking content of the charge sheet to the media.