Cryptocurrency racket: bank manager arrested

A private bank manager has been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of high returns on cryptocurrency, the police said Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Singh Dua, they said.

Earlier, seven people — Narender, Asif Malkani, Baljeet Singh Saini, Pradeep Arora, Sunil Kumar, Puneet Mahindru and Ashok Goel — were arrested in the case.

Mahindru disclosed that Dua was the main accused. “The police held him on a tip-off on Monday,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), A.K. Singla.

Bollywood stars

In order to lure the investors, the accused held lavish promotional seminars at a farmhouse in Chattarour here and various prominent hotels in Nepal, Mumbai, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Nagpur. Many eminent Bollywood celebrities were invited in these seminars so that more persons can be lured to invest in their cryptocurrency.

The accused used to collect money from public through several bank accounts.