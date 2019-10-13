‘Crumbling public transport system cannot accept odd-even challenge’

The Opposition BJP on Saturday accused the AAP government in Delhi of “trying to create chaos” in the Capital through the enforcement of the odd-even rationing scheme.

Delhi’s “crumbling public transport system” would be unable to accept the odd-even challenge, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta alleged, adding that the public transport system should be strong enough in the first place so that there was “no need of odd-even”.

“The Kejriwal government is bent upon creating chaos in Delhi in the name of odd-even scheme for vehicles from November 4 to November 15. So it believes that the public transport system in Delhi is weak,” he alleged.

“In spite of such a poor public transport system, CNG vehicles, two-wheelers and women-driven vehicles are not exempted and the Chief Minister is trying to create chaos by forcing people to sit at home for 12 days. He does not know that the crumbling public transport system of his government will be unable to accept the challenge of odd-even rule,” he said further.

The plight of the public transport system in Delhi, the Rohini legislator argued, could be gauged from the fact that in the last four years under the AAP government, more than 25% of the routes had been closed due to decreasing number of buses.