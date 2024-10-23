ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF schools receive hoax bomb threat

Published - October 23, 2024 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received an email on Monday night threatening to blow up three of its schools in Delhi and Telangana, an official source said. The threat turned out to be a hoax.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source said the email threatened that the CRPF-run schools in Delhi’s Rohini and Dwarka, and in Medchal near Hyderabad may be blown up with the help of improvised explosive devices by 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The police conducted anti-sabotage checks and nothing suspicious was found, the source said, adding that all three schools functioned normally.

On Sunday an explosion took place near a school run by the paramilitary force in Rohini. Security agencies are probing the role of Khalistani supporters in the blast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US