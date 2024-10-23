GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CRPF schools receive hoax bomb threat

Published - October 23, 2024 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received an email on Monday night threatening to blow up three of its schools in Delhi and Telangana, an official source said. The threat turned out to be a hoax.

The source said the email threatened that the CRPF-run schools in Delhi’s Rohini and Dwarka, and in Medchal near Hyderabad may be blown up with the help of improvised explosive devices by 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The police conducted anti-sabotage checks and nothing suspicious was found, the source said, adding that all three schools functioned normally.

On Sunday an explosion took place near a school run by the paramilitary force in Rohini. Security agencies are probing the role of Khalistani supporters in the blast.

Published - October 23, 2024 12:40 am IST

