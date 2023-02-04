HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CRPF ASI shoots self dead at IB director's residence

Postmortem will be conducted on Saturday, following which his body will be handed over to his family members

February 04, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

A 53-year-old CRPF assistant sub-inspector allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at a guard post at the Intelligence Bureau director's residence in New Delhi, police said on February 4.

The incident took place on Friday around 4 p.m., they said.

The victim has been identified as Rajbir Singh, an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He was deployed at the guard post at the residence of the Intelligence Bureau director, according to a senior police officer.

Postmortem will be conducted on Saturday, following which his body will be handed over to his family members, police said.

Related Topics

Delhi / death / suicide

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.