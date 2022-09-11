Crowds, traffic swell at Central Vista

Staff Reporter New Delhi
September 11, 2022 01:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors at the Kartavya Path, as part of revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Days after the revamped Central Vista was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhiites were seen visiting the India Gate in large number on Saturday.

While visitors were urged to minimise commute by their personal vehicles and use public transport, traffic snarls were witnessed in and around the the India Gate circle, also known as C-Hexagon. The roads around the Kartavya Path - Akbar Road, Man Singh Road, Jaswant Singh Road too were difficult to navigate.

Traffic jams were witnessed at Tilak Marg, Sikandra Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Shershah Road, Purana Quila Road, Mathura Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A drone show was planned at 8 p.m. due to which heavy traffic was reported on C-Hexagon. While traffic increased at the said area, buses were and autos were asked to leave, a police officer said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Friday, DCP (Traffic - New Delhi range) Alaap Patel had said that ‘Park and Ride’ facility was available for the convenience of the visitors. The DCP said that the service could be availed from Bhairon Marg, Rajghat, Connaught Place, and JLN Stadium.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app