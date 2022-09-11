Crowds, traffic swell at Central Vista

Visitors at the Kartavya Path, as part of revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Days after the revamped Central Vista was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhiites were seen visiting the India Gate in large number on Saturday.

While visitors were urged to minimise commute by their personal vehicles and use public transport, traffic snarls were witnessed in and around the the India Gate circle, also known as C-Hexagon. The roads around the Kartavya Path - Akbar Road, Man Singh Road, Jaswant Singh Road too were difficult to navigate.

Traffic jams were witnessed at Tilak Marg, Sikandra Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Shershah Road, Purana Quila Road, Mathura Road.

A drone show was planned at 8 p.m. due to which heavy traffic was reported on C-Hexagon. While traffic increased at the said area, buses were and autos were asked to leave, a police officer said.

On Friday, DCP (Traffic - New Delhi range) Alaap Patel had said that ‘Park and Ride’ facility was available for the convenience of the visitors. The DCP said that the service could be availed from Bhairon Marg, Rajghat, Connaught Place, and JLN Stadium.