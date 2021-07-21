Cross FIRs registered against ASI and DCP

Two First Information Reports have been registered after a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) lodged complaints against each other in Mukherjee Nagar.

The incident happened on July 18 when construction work was under way at the ASI’s residence in New Police Lines.

The DCP’s residence is right opposite the ASI’s.

The ASI’s daughter, the complainant in the case, said the DCP’s wife abused the construction workers and stopped them from working.

She even parked their car in a way, which hampered the construction.

When the ASI’s daughter objected to it, the DCP’s wife abused her, hit her with a bat and threw a pair of keys at her. The incident was caught on camera.

The DCP said the ASI’s family has encroached upon the area where his car is parked and constructed a room at the place, which has a door opening right opposite his house.

A senior officer said to maintain “rank respect”, lower-rank officers have a side entry to their house and not opposite the senior officers’ houses.

The DCP claimed that a demolition notice was also served to the ASI but the room was not demolished. On July 18, his wife objected to the construction after which the ASI’s family allegedly abused her.

“She reacted to it,” the DCP claimed.

An officer said probe is under way.