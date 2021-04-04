Cross cases registered over death of constable’s wife

NEW DELHI

04 April 2021 00:22 IST

The Delhi police on Saturday said that two cross cases have been registered in connection with a constable’s wife allegedly ending her life after trying to kill her two children in south west Delhi’s Ghitorni.

The police said that one case has been registered against the constable based on the complaint of his wife’s family alleging that he harassed her for dowry.

The second case has been registered based on the complaint of the constable on charges of attempt to murder the children.

Advertising

Advertising

A PCR call was made on Thursday afternoon wherein a constable posted in Vasant Kunj (South) police station said that his wife and children were at home and the wife was not opening the door.

When the police reached the spot, they broke open the door and found the wife dead.

The couple’s two sons aged three and six were found unconscious in the bathroom and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)