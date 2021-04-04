Delhi

Cross cases registered over death of constable’s wife

The Delhi police on Saturday said that two cross cases have been registered in connection with a constable’s wife allegedly ending her life after trying to kill her two children in south west Delhi’s Ghitorni.

The police said that one case has been registered against the constable based on the complaint of his wife’s family alleging that he harassed her for dowry.

The second case has been registered based on the complaint of the constable on charges of attempt to murder the children.

A PCR call was made on Thursday afternoon wherein a constable posted in Vasant Kunj (South) police station said that his wife and children were at home and the wife was not opening the door.

When the police reached the spot, they broke open the door and found the wife dead.

The couple’s two sons aged three and six were found unconscious in the bathroom and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 12:24:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/cross-cases-registered-over-death-of-constables-wife/article34234621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY