Criminals killed in police encounter

NEW DELHI

13 August 2021 00:33 IST

The two were hiding in Shri Ram Colony; ₹1L, weapons recovered

Two wanted criminals were killed in a police encounter in north-east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas, the police said on Thursday.

DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the accused have been identified as Amir Khan and Ramjan who have seven and five criminal cases levelled against them respectively.

Begumpur police station staff tipped Khajuri Khas police station staff about the presence of the two criminals in Shri Ram Colony on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The two men were hiding inside a room on the second floor of a building in the densely populated area.

“A joint operation was conducted by teams of Khajuri Khas and Begumpur police stations. When our teams reached the spot, they asked the men to open the door but instead, they threatened them,” Mr. Sain said, adding that the police asked them to surrender but they refused to open the door. Instead, they opened fire at the policemen. A family residing in the adjoining room was evacuated along with other residents of the building, the DCP said. After over an hour, the policemen managed to break the door. The accused started firing indiscriminately and the officers retaliated in self-defence, an officer said. During cross-firing, constable Sachin Khokar, constable Kalik Tomar, and the criminals received bullet injuries, an officer said.

The injured were immediately shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where both the accused persons were declared brought dead.

The police said two automatic pistols, four magazines, a huge quantity of ammunition with live rounds and ₹1 lakh cash were recovered from their possession.