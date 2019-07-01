Criminal with ₹5 lakh bounty on head held

A notorious criminal allegedly involved in over 200 cases, including ATM theft, murder, attempt to murder, robbery, burglary and cow slaughter, has been arrested by the Gurugram Police Crime Branch. The accused carried a cash reward of ₹5 lakh on his head.

The accused, Shahid alias Advani, was arrested on June 26. A resident of Kharkhari village in Nuh’s Tauru, Shahid was produced before the court and remanded to eight days in police custody.

During interrogation, Shahid said that he was involved in several cases of heinous crime, including carrying illegal weapons, causing hurt and clash with the police in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharastra.

He always roped in a new accomplice and rented a car while committing every crime, said the police.

Modus operandi

He would confide in the car owner that he would use the vehicle for commission of crime and paid the owner a high rent. He would recce unguarded ATM booths at isolated places before striking. Shahid, along with his accomplice, would uproot the ATM after tying it to the vehicle and then cut it with gas-cutter to make off with the cash.

He also purportedly confessed to his involvement in cases of robbery and murder in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Tauru police station.