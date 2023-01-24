ADVERTISEMENT

Criminal stabs policeman in Chhawla, arrested after shootout

January 24, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The police said that Head Constable Rinku Kumar was stabbed twice, while he had gone to Chhawla’s Qutub Vihar to resolve a scuffle

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan visit Head Constable Rinku Kumar in hospital on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Delhi Police on Monday said a head constable was allegedly stabbed twice by an assailant in Qutub Vihar area of Dwarka’s Chhawla while resolving a scuffle between an auto-rickshaw driver and some men.

According to the police, Head Constable Rinku Kumar is undergoing treatment in the ICU at Manipal Hospital, while the prime accused Sunny and two others were arrested early on Monday after a shootout.

The incident took place on Sunday when Mr. Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil reached the spot, following a PCR call about the scuffle at Chhawla police station at 8.35 p.m. The men involved were subdued but Sunny, a local criminal, stabbed Mr. Kumar and fled.

DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said the police were tipped off about Sunny’s hideout and raided the house in Qutub Vihar around 2.30 p.m. The accused fired at the police, who then shot three rounds in return, two of which hit Sunny’s legs, he added. The three were arrested and a country-made pistol, three live cartridges and a knife were recovered from them, the DCP said.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 186, 353, 307 and 34, and the police are searching for other accused involved.

The DCP said Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited Mr. Kumar in the hospital and praised him for his bravery, adding that the head constable’s health was improving.

