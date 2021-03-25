Criminal escapes during shoot-out outside Delhi hospital

25 March 2021 14:04 IST

Police were taking accused to facility when unidentified people opened fire

NEW DELHI

A wanted criminal escaped from police custody during a shoot-out outside GTB hospital in Shahdara district on Thursday.

Police said that a team was taking Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, a close associate of the capital’s most-wanted criminal Jitender Maan alias Gogi, to the hospital for treatment when the incident happened.

At 12.24 a.m., the police were moving Kuldeep to the hospital for treatment in the out-patient department. Just as they were reaching the hospital premises, five people in an SUV opened fire at the police team, in an attempt to free the accused.

The police retaliated, leaving one assailant dead. The others, including Kuldeep, fled the spot.