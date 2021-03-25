Delhi

Criminal escapes during shoot-out outside Delhi hospital

NEW DELHI

A wanted criminal escaped from police custody during a shoot-out outside GTB hospital in Shahdara district on Thursday.

Police said that a team was taking Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, a close associate of the capital’s most-wanted criminal Jitender Maan alias Gogi, to the hospital for treatment when the incident happened.

At 12.24 a.m., the police were moving Kuldeep to the hospital for treatment in the out-patient department. Just as they were reaching the hospital premises, five people in an SUV opened fire at the police team, in an attempt to free the accused.

The police retaliated, leaving one assailant dead. The others, including Kuldeep, fled the spot.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2021 2:04:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/criminal-escapes-during-shoot-out-outside-delhi-hospital/article34159081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY