Criminal carrying ₹75,000 bounty on his head arrested from Sonipat

A notorious criminal carrying a cash reward of ₹75,000 on his head has been arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency of Haryana Police from Sonipat. The police claimed to have recovered a 9 mm pistol, a magazine and six live cartridges from his possession.

A spokesperson of the Haryana Police on Tuesday said that the arrested man, identified as Kapil, is a member of notorious Chitania gang. More than half-a-dozen cases pertaining to murder and snatching of luxury cars at gunpoint came to the fore with his arrest.

Sonipat Police had announced a cash reward of ₹25,000, whereas Delhi Police announced a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head. A CIA team had nabbed him following a secret input from an informer.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court after holding him guilty in a murder case in 2014. But he jumped the parole in 2018.

During preliminary interrogation, Kapil purportedly confessed of his involvement in over half-a-dozen incidents of snatching of luxury vehicles at gunpoint from different parts of Delhi which is being verified. He said that they sold these vehicles in Nagaland after preparing fake documents with the help of gang members. He had bought the seized pistol and cartridge through a fellow miscreant about three months ago from Lucknow. He also confessed to having killed a fellow member of his gang, said the police.

Jumped parole

After he jumped parole, Kapil came in contact with the Chitania gang and started working for this gang. The gang leader Sandeep Chitania was killed in a police encounter several years ago. Since his encounter, the gang is being operated by Sumit alias Vicky Chitania, Kali and Vijay and other fellow criminals. The accused also told that he spent a lot of time in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh besides Kolkata and Guwahati. It has also been revealed that this gang targets only expensive and luxury vehicles and snatched them at gunpoint.

The accused has been taken on three-day police remand. Investigation is on and efforts are on to arrest the other gang members.