Criminal arrested after brief exchange of fire

NEW DELHI

07 April 2021 00:36 IST

A 31-year-old man, who was involved in an armed robbery, was arrested after an exchange of fire, police said on Tuesday. The video of the incident had gone viral.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said that the accused has been identified as Ahsan, a resident of Trilokpuri, who has 39 criminal cases against him.

Police said that the accused and his accomplice robbed a 35-year-old man and attacked his mother when she tried to save him. The incident that took place in Shahdara on March 23 was caught on CCTV camera. Both of them were wearing helmets and were on a bike, brandishing a gun.

A case was registered and CCTV footage was scanned, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid in Seemapuri and he was held after a brief exchange of fire, in which he sustained gunshot injury in his right leg, they said.