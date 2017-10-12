Criminal accused in 56 cases arrested

A criminal involved in 56 cases, including murder, dacoity and extortion, was arrested in a joint operation by the Gurugram and Jharkhand police following a brief encounter in the upscale DLF area on Wednesday night. Akhilesh Singh’s wife was arrested along with him. The Jharkhand Police had announced a bounty of ₹7 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Tip-off

Following a tip-off, a team cordoned off a guest house in DLF area on Wednesday night. When the team reached the room to arrest the accused, he allegedly opened fire in a bid to escape. A Sub-Inspector fired in retaliation and two of the bullets hit Akhilesh in the leg. He was arrested and admitted to the Civil Hospital.

A woman present in the room, later identified as his wife, allegedly tried to snatch a police officer’s weapon. She was arrested on charges of obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

A case has been registered against Akhilesh and his wife at Sector 29 police station under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Akhilesh, who took to crime in 2000, was arrested following the murder of a jailor. He was granted bail in the case recently but did not return to jail.