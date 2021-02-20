‘Crimes reduced by 16% from 2019’

Cybercrimes went up during pandemic, show police data

Crime in the Capital reduced by nearly 16% in 2020 as compared to 2019, showed data released by Delhi Police on Friday. However, cases of snatching and robbery witnessed an increase.

According to the data, 2,66,070 Indian Penal Code cases were registered in 2020 as against 3,16,261 in 2019, showing a decline of 15.87%. Police Control Room calls in 2020 were 18,08,384 calls as compared to 29,25,531 in 2019, showing a decline of 38.19%, the data stated.

While all the reported crimes saw a decline last year, snatching and robbery cases increased by 27.11% and .36% respectively. A total of 1,963 robbery cases were registered in 2020 as opposed to 1,956 in 2019. A total of 7,965 snatching cases were registered in 2020 as opposed to 6,266 in 2019.

Motor vehicle theft saw a decline of 24.23% with 35,019 cases registered in 2020 and 46,215 registered in 2019. Dacoity witnessed a decline of 40% with nine cases registered last year as opposed to 15 in 2019.

The numbers of heinous cases have also gone down as murder cases have reduced by 9.40% with 521 murders reported in 2019 and 472 in 2020 and attempt to murder reduced by 9.1% with 1,634 cases reported in 2020 and 1,799 in 2019.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava mentioned that these included north-east riots cases — 53 murders and 26 attempts to murders.

Data stated that 44% murders were a result of personal enmity or dispute and 21% were out of sudden provocation. According to the data, kidnapping for ransom has been reduced by 26.67 %, burglary by 27.33 %, motor vehicle theft by 24.23 % and other theft by 30.52%.

The police said cybercrime had peaked during the pandemic-induced lockdown. Financial fraud accounted for 62% of complaints received by the cyber cell.

Special Commissioner of Police Neeraj Thakur said new modus operandi was used like fake government websites offering financial assistance, subsidies and jobs because a lot of unemployed people.

“QR code-based payment manipulation on online markets, hacking fraud in the name of KYC verification among others were the most used,” Mr. Thakur said.