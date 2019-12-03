Delhi

‘Crimes have risen under Shah’s tenure’

more-in

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said Amit Shah is a “failed” Home Minister and claimed that crime has increased under his tenure.

“Ever since Mr. Shah took over the charge of the Home Ministry this year, we have witnessed a steep rise in crimes in Delhi. Cases of murders, rapes, dacoity and all other crimes have increased. These incidents prove that Mr. Shah is a failed Home Minister and he has failed to protect the women,” said AAP national spokesperson Atishi at the party headquarters.

She added that a total of 458 murders had taken place this year till November 15 whereas the number was 439 in 2018 till November 15.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 1:01:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/crimes-have-risen-under-shahs-tenure/article30142958.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY