‘Crimes have risen under Shah’s tenure’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said Amit Shah is a “failed” Home Minister and claimed that crime has increased under his tenure.

“Ever since Mr. Shah took over the charge of the Home Ministry this year, we have witnessed a steep rise in crimes in Delhi. Cases of murders, rapes, dacoity and all other crimes have increased. These incidents prove that Mr. Shah is a failed Home Minister and he has failed to protect the women,” said AAP national spokesperson Atishi at the party headquarters.

She added that a total of 458 murders had taken place this year till November 15 whereas the number was 439 in 2018 till November 15.