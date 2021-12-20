Crimes across Delhi’s railway stations see an upward trend

Percentage of cases solved also witnesses an increase

Crime across Delhi’s railway stations has witnessed an uptick this year with as many as 1,714 cases, ranging from snatching to kidnapping, being reported till October this year, compared to 1,651 cases lodged last year, according to official data.

The data, till October 15, showed that cases of snatching have increased. While six cases were reported last year, 12 cases were lodged this year. Kidnapping cases have also seen a rise with seven such cases being reported this year, compared to two cases recorded last year.

Other thefts

The data also showed that apart from motor vehicle and house theft, other theft cases have also recorded a rise from 44 to 68 cases. While there were two murder cases this year, compared to one reported last year, only one rape incident was registered this year, similar to last year.

Meanwhile, the total IPC crimes committed across police stations have also increased from 75 to 118 cases this year, the data further showed. However, the percentage of cases solved has seen an increase. According to the data, 550 cases were solved this year whereas 485 were solved last year.

Sensitive zones

According to a senior officer, the Delhi police in coordination with the Railway Protection Force have been monitoring all the sensitive zones across the railway stations which are prone to snatching or robberies. “We have round-the-clock security arrangements at every platform and on station premises due to which the crime rates across railway stations have decreased to a great extent,” he said.

The officer also said that police personnel have been trained to identify persons who enter railway stations without tickets and also deploy officers in trains to keep a tab on suspicious persons.