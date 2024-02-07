Crime serial buff killed live-in partner, hid body in a cement mix, arrested by Rajasthan Police 4 years later

February 07, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - New Delhi:

Rahul Raj Chaturvedi, an arms dealer and an avid crime serial enthusiast, had learnt about many ways of disposing of a body, but there was a plot twist he did not see coming — his own arrest.

Mr. Chaturvedi, who worked as a priest at a temple in Udaipur’s Rajsamand and whom the Rajasthan police have accused of murdering a 33-year-old woman, was initially booked on January 20 under the Arms Act for possessing an unlicensed pistol.

When he was interrogated in a case related to the alleged abduction of the woman, Bhanu Priya Goswami, with whom he had lived for close to a year, Mr. Chaturvedi admitted to smothering her. To hide the evidence, the accused told the police, he placed the body in a drum and filled it with cement, drawing inspiration from one of the 1,300 odd episodes of Hindi crime dramas.

The backstory

On July 27, 2019, Mr. Chaturvedi noticed a woman and two children arrive at the temple where he worked. As per the accused, the woman told him that she had been quarrelling with her husband and sought refuge at the temple.

“She began visiting the temple regularly. Soon, we became friends, and she filed for a divorce from her husband and moved in with me,” Mr. Chaturvedi told the Udaipur police.

However, their relationship soon turned sour. A senior police officer said, “The two began having arguments over petty reasons. On 12 May 2020, the accused asked Bhanu Priya Goswami to cook dinner for her. It led to an argument between the two. Goswami hit him with a bat, following which Chaturvedi smothered her to death.”

“It was a premeditated murder. He had planned on killing the woman. Chaturvedi was an avid watcher of crime serials. He said he had watched at least 1,300 episodes of Hindi crime dramas, from which he took inspiration to dispose of her body,” police said.

“He found a drum which was used to store grains and stuffed her body in it. He poured cement and water into it and covered the drum with a lid,” said SP (Udaipur) Bhuvan Bhushan.

Even as the accused continued living his life as usual, Bhanu Priya’s family confronted him to inquire about her whereabouts. “The accused asked the victim’s family not to intervene in their ‘private matter’. The family continued to seek answers, but Mr. Chaturvedi never responded,” the SP said.

In June last year, Mr. Chaturvedi’s landlord discovered the drum, which had developed holes through which fluids from the decomposed body had flown out, and confronted the accused. Mr. Chaturvedi confessed to the crime, and the two conspired to burn the victim’s remains. The landlord has also been arrested, said a senior officer.

The Udaipur police have recovered bits of bones, hair, blood traces, and burnt charred bones from various crime scenes. The samples have been sent to a forensics lab, and the results are awaited.

