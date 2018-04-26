Crime Branch visits Sahibabad madrasa

A Delhi Police Crime Branch team on Wednesday visited the madrasa in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad where a 10-year-old girl, who had gone missing from her house in east Delhi’s Ghazipur, was assaulted by a minor, the police said.

The girl was rescued from the madrasa by the Delhi Police on Monday.

‘Occupants questioned’

“A Crime Branch team, under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Police [Crime], went to the madrasa, and questioned the occupants and visitors,” said a senior police officer.

“The victim had recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC before a Magistrate at Karkardooma court in east Delhi. In her statement to the Magistrate, she said she was taken to the madrasa by the accused, who is also a minor, on the pretext of meeting her friends. However, she was sexually assaulted and confined there. She was traced after the mobile phone locations of both the minors were analysed,” said a senior police officer.

The police said the girl’s parents have accused the maulvi of involvement in the incident and have demanded his arrest.

“We have questioned the maulvi several times. We are yet to determine if the girl was held captive in the madrasa with or without his knowledge. We have not given clean chit to anyone,” the officer added.

The boy’s family members are also being questioned to find out whether they were in contact with him during this period. The accused has been sent to a juvenile justice home.

Locals protest

Meanwhile, locals staged a protest on National Highway-24 demanding action in the case. The protest led to severe traffic jam on the stretch.

In a related development, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Manoj Tiwari and East Delhi MP Maheish Girri on Wednesday met the minor victim.

“Though the Delhi Police have handed over the case to the Crime Branch, I will talk to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for proper help in the investigation as the crime spot lies in UP,” Mr. Tiwari said.