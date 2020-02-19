Crime Branch visits Jamia Millia Islamia

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday visited Jamia Millia Islamia to investigate the violence that erupted during the anti-CAA protest on December 15 in the wake of videos that surfaced in the last few days.
Police said that the Special Investigation Team constituted under DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo visited the university. “It inspected various locations, including the library. The SIT interacted with the faculty and also examined a few students,” police said in a statement.
Police also said that the SIT met the Chief Proctor of the university and requested him “to help in securing the presence of students whom it wants to examine,” they said, adding that the team was at the university for about three hours.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.