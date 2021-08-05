Nangal case: Crime Branch to take over investigation

NEW DELHI

05 August 2021 00:44 IST

Four days after a nine-year-old girl was found dead inside a cremation ground in south-west Delhi, the case has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Four people, including a priest, have already been arrested in connection with the case. “The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for further expeditious and scientific investigation in order to ensure speedy trial in the interest of justice,” said the Delhi police spokesperson.

On Sunday evening, a nine-year-old girl was found dead inside the cremation ground where she had gone to get cold water. The priest allegedly told the family that she got electrocuted. The body was cremated allegedly without the parents’ consent. The family believes that the girl’s body was cremated quickly as she had been raped and then killed.

Four persons identified as the crematorium priest Radhey Shyam (55), and employees Kuldeep (63), Laxmi Narain (48) and Saleem (49) were arrested in connection with the case.

Forensic Science Laboratory officials said they are trying to ascertain whether there are any exhibits to prove scientifically whether the girl had been raped, however, sources said the exhibits collected from the spot and her mortal remains are insufficient to find such evidence.

Meanwhile, the Army establishment of Delhi Cantonment has served a notice to protesters on Old Nangal Road to remove tents and obstacles so that Army services can resume normally in view of upcoming Independence Day.