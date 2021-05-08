Crime Branch to probe hoarding of oxygen concentrators at posh eateries

NEW DELHI

08 May 2021 23:47 IST

Over 500 devices have been seized in multiple raids

A case registered in connection with black marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators at restaurants in Khan Market was transferred to the Crime Branch on Saturday.

On May 6, Delhi Police had recovered 419 oxygen concentrators following a raid at an upscale restaurant in Lodhi Colony. The owner was identified as Navneet Kalra. The oxygen concentrators were being sold at exorbitant prices, police said.

Four persons, including restaurant manager Hitesh, were arrested. Subsequently, raids were conducted at two other restaurants owned by Mr. Kalra in Khan Market. A total of 96 oxygen concentrators were found at Khan Chacha and nine at Town Hall.

“With further seizure of 105 #OxygenConcentrator from Khan Chacha & Town Hall, 2 upscale restaurants in Khan Mkt, total 524 seized frm #blackmarketers Owner Navneet Kalra, also owns Dayal Opticals, is on run. Manager, 3 staffers arrested by #DelhiPolice SouthDist. Further raids on [sic],” the Delhi Police had tweeted.

Initial probe revealed that the concentrators were imported from China by a private company for ₹16,000-₹22,000. They were being sold for ₹50,000-₹70,0000.

Teams have been formed to trace Mr. Kalra.