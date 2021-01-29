Crime Branch to probe cases against protesters

The Delhi Police Crime Branch will investigate the cases of violence at the Red Fort, ITO and seven other places during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day, an officer said on Thursday.
He said the police have registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence that left 394 police personnel injured and one protester dead on January 26.
Lookout notices issued
Lookout notices have been issued against 44 persons, the officer added.
The Delhi Police said there was a “pre-conceived and well-coordinated” plan to break the agreement arrived at with farmer leaders to bring international embarrassment for the government on Republic Day. A special cell will also investigate the case registered under UAPA and sedition charges. “The role and conduct of organisations and individuals based in India as well as those out of the country is being probed. An investigation is under way,” said the officer.
Many protesters reached the Red Fort with tractors and entered the premises, the police said.
Some even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.
