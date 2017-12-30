Crime Branch takes over ASI death case

Two days after an Assistant Sub-Inspector was found dead inside South Rohini police station, the investigation of the case was transferred to Crime Branch on Saturday.

Calls for high-level probe

Around 9.30 a.m., the body of ASI Ramesh Singh, native of Bihar and resident of Narela, was brought to his house by the officers.

However, the family got agitated when they enquired about the investigation and was told by the officers that it ‘appears to be a suicide’.

Outraged and demanding ‘high-level’ probe, several family members and neighbours went to Sector A5 junction to stage a protest.

“We have also submitted a complaint with the senior officers demanding investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation because we believe the Delhi Police will prove it [the death] to be a suicide,” alleged Pradeep Kumar, 43, Singh’s brother-in-law.

Concerns heard

A senior police officer said that the concerns and apprehensions of the family were heard after which the case was transferred to Crime Branch from district police.

The officer, probing the matter, however maintained that the investigation so far points towards suicide but the same cannot be said conclusively. Singh’s body was finally taken for last rites around 1 p.m.