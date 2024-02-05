Crime Branch issues notice to Atishi over MLA poaching claim

February 05, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

A team of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch visited Delhi Minister Atishi’s residence for a second time on Sunday and served her a notice in connection with allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to “poach” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, an official said.

Officials had visited her and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residences on Friday as well to serve notices, but failed to do so since neither was home. On Saturday, Mr. Kejriwal received a similar notice over the claim and was asked to reply within three days.

As per the notice, Ms. Atishi and Mr. Kejriwal have been asked to provide information on the poaching claim, stating that the AAP leaders’ comments suggest they are aware of certain information regarding the cognisable offence. A response is expected by February 5. The BJP had earlier filed a police complaint against AAP’s allegations, terming them “baseless”.

Addressing a press conference on the issue, Ms. Atishi said the notice does not contain any mention of an FIR or include penal provisions. She added that the officers who served the notice were being “forced by their political bosses”. “Police officers who have the passion to serve the country and protect women have been turned into a prime-time gimmick by their political masters. The BJP has created an image of Delhi Police being cowardly and now, even criminals must wonder why they should be afraid of the same police personnel who are afraid of some cameras,” she added.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, replying to Ms. Atishi’s comments, accused the AAP leader of lying. He said that at the beginning of her press conference, Ms. Atishi made a “false” claim of revealing the name of the person who had approached AAP MLAs in hopes of convincing them to defect to the BJP, but she did not mention the name of the person. “This clearly shows that she was telling a lie,” he said.

