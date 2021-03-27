Crime Branch files FIR on phone tapping complaint

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

NEW DELHI

27 March 2021 01:10 IST

It was initiated by Minister Shekhawat

An FIR has been registered by the Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police on the complaint of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with an incident of tapping his phone conversation, officials said on Friday.

A controversy over phone tapping had erupted last year after audio clips purportedly having telephonic conversation between the Minister and Congress leaders surfaced.

Congress leaders of the Ashok Gehlot camp had alleged that BJP leaders were involved in horse trading to topple the State government.

A complaint was filed at Tughlaq Road police station on March 20 by Mr. Shekhawat, who is currently the Minister for Jal Shakti, against Lokesh Sharma, who is serving as the Officer on Special Duty of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and others for commission of offences of criminal conspiracy and unlawfully intercepting telegraphic signals (telephonic conversation), they said.

“The complaint was transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police,” a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Thursday under relevant Sections of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Information Technology Act and Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

According to the FIR, the complainant has alleged that on July 17, 2020, various prominent media houses and news channels had aired some telephonic conversations, allegedly between Sanjay Jain, Bhanwar Lal Sharma, a Member of Legislative Assembly, Rajasthan and the complainant, which were illegally leaked to the media houses and news channels by Lokesh Sharma.