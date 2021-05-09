Crime Branch conducts multiple raids to nab Navneet Kalra

524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from his restaurants

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Sunday conducted multiple raids in Delhi-NCR for the owner of the restaurants from where more than 500 oxygen concentrators were recovered, said a senior police officer.

The officer said that Navneet Kalra, the owner of all three restaurants from where police had recovered oxygen concentrators, is missing. On Saturday, a raid was conducted at his farmhouse in Chhatarpur but he was not found. He was allegedly involved in hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators. The role of other people in the case is under investigation.

“After the raid at his restaurant, he stopped responding to calls and his last location was found at Chhatarpur. Thereafter, he switched off his phone. His house help informed police that Mr. Kalra left the house with his family in two cars without drivers. All staff members are unaware of his location. The phone of other family members were found switched off,” said the officer.

On Saturday, police had transferred the case from local police to Crime Branch for a detailed investigation. On Thursday, Lodhi Colony police had recovered 524 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha, Nege Ju and Town Hall restaurants after they received information of alleged hoarding of the device.

Imported by pvt. firm

Police said that these oxygen concentrators were imported by a private company and later Mr. Kalra was selling it at an exorbitant rate. He has approached buyers on WhatsApp. Buyers used to stand in a queue outside Khan Chacha restaurant to purchase oxygen concentrators for ₹60,000-80,000.