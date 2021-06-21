Crime Branch busts unit manufacturing fake drugs

NEW DELHI

21 June 2021 01:23 IST

10 people, including two doctors, held

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police busted a unit manufacturing fake drugs meant for treatment of COVID-19 and black fungus patients and arrested 10 people, including two doctors, officials on Sunday.

The medicines were being black-marketed through WhatsApp, they said. The police said, “The big crackdown on black-marketing of fake ‘’injections’’ used as life-saving drugs in COVID and black fungus led to arrest of 10 people, including two doctors”.

According to the police, one of the accused, Mayank Taluja (25), worked as a COVID volunteer for two-three months and came in contact with a salesman named Waseem Khan who worked at Al Khidmat Medicos. Soon, Taluja started advertising his mobile number on various WhatsApp groups that injectable drugs for the treatment of black fungus disease were available with him, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

On June 17, the Drug Control department notified the police that Taluja was involved in black marketing of drugs meant for the treatment of black fungus patients.

The police then arrested Waseem Khan from the Jamia metro station area where he had come to deliver Liposomal Amphotericin-B drug meant for black fungus patient. Based on his disclosure, Al Khidmat Medicos was raided and 10 more vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B were recovered. The owner of Al Khidmat Medicos, Shoib Khan and his two salesmen Mohd Faizal Yaseen and Afzal were also apprehended, police said. Police said Taluja was also apprehended when he came to Medicos, said DCP (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj.

An officer said from the recovered articles, sample of five drugs were drawn by the Inspector of the Drug Department and sent for examinations. A laptop with images of printing material of these drugs, two high-quality printing machines and raw material used for printing labels were also seized from the premises, the officer said.