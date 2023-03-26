Creative entrepreneurship takes root in Jaipur, post pandemic 

March 26, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST

The Pink city turned purple this January with Jaipur’s fifth pride parade, and Nandita Gupta, 34, was excited at the 700+ turnout of both the queer community and its allies. “This was the first time it got so much momentum,” says Ms. Gupta, whose company Mango Souffle was the event management firm behind it.

She is a part of an amalgam of professionals who built their careers in India’s metropolitan cities, and came back to their hometown during COVID-19, bringing in new ideas under what Ms. Gupta calls the “creative entrepreneurship” spectrum. When the COVID scare receded, they decided to stay on.

Ms. Gupta had been working in Delhi for four years, was exposed to a host of international experiences, but back in Jaipur, she began focussing on three aspects within events: creative curation, community engagement, impact generation. “We are playing in the fields of sustainability, development, health and wellness, and performing and visual arts,” Ms. Gupta, who has teamed up with like-minded people in the city, says, adding that the professionals often meet for an informal exchange of ideas.

An important aspect of building a community of people is space. Yoga teacher and fitness trainer Abhishek Sharma, 45, who moved from Mumbai to his ancestral house in Jaipur in May 2020, says Jaipur has advantages like open areas and clean air that India’s metro cities don’t. He says these public spaces, which are free and open to all, evolve the city’s empathetic and cosmopolitan culture. He takes self-defence classes for the Pink City Feminists, and gives out his own yoga studio to groups, like those from the LGBTQ community, who may not have easy access to other city venues.

Mr. Sharma, who has trained several Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, also hosts several friends from different professions who visit the city. “I hope to bring my experiences from Bombay to Jaipur, so that young people can interact with authors, filmmakers, and others, and get an exposure to new ideas,” he says, adding that it will hopefully break the engineering-medicine bent of mind so people begin to look at other professions as possibilities. For instance, Shubhangi Swarup spoke about her novel Latitudes of Longing, while Viji Venkatesh spoke about her organisation Chai for Cancer.

This intersection, where different strands of life and people come together, is where brother-sister duo Vinit, 35, and Priyakshi Agarwal, 29, have established Oralities Research Lab (ORL) Foundation this year. ORL works in the research space, documenting narrative traditions and on “collapsing hierarchies of knowledge”, so that those in the sciences – medicine, engineering, architecture, for instance – can learn from say, a musician.

While Ms Agarwal is a dancer, who on an Erasmus scholarship worked across four countries in Europe, Mr. Vineet began his professional life as a software engineer and worked in various cities including Delhi. In 2017-18 he took a cross-disciplinary master’s degree in Geneva that included subjects such as curatorial studies and critical theory (climate change, decolonisation studies and more). He then began working on a project led by his professor and funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation that looks at the visual cultures of East Germany before the fall of the Berlin wall. “We hope to invite researchers and artists, to contribute to this project,” says Mr. Vineet.

Jaipur-based sociologist Rajiv Gupta, who retired from Rajasthan University, says that the city now had the advantage of offering family security and infrastructure, adding that Jaipur’s returning professionals “are bringing in a fresh perspective and a new vision to the city’s life”.