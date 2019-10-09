‘Create permanent body to take care of street animals’

The Delhi High Court has directed the government to immediately create a permanent committee that will take care of street cattle, monkeys, stray dogs, etc. in the Capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said the committee should evolve some scheme or policy on how to control these stray cattle, street dogs and monkeys.

Anti-rabies vaccination

Additionally, the Bench said it is the duty of the government and authorities here to provide anti-rabies vaccination to government hospitals and dispensaries.

The vaccination should be provided at the earliest, the Bench said. The court’s direction came while hearing public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to open five new goshalas in the Capital.

The petition filed by one Salek Chand Jain, who claims to be a social worker, also sought for sufficient grants to all cow shelters for maintenance and smooth running.

Mr. Jain had also sought direction to fill up the vacant posts of the veterinary doctors and other medical staff and veterinary inspectors and cattle catchers and to provide sufficient hydraulic trucks and open animal hospitals with up to date and latest indoor medical facilities for the cattle.

He also suggested to allot grazing and burial grounds for the animals and to open shelters for dogs and monkeys and make proper sterilization programme for birth control. The court noted that it had in November 2005 already passed certain directions in connection with the issues raised in the petition. The court had then ruled that it was the duty of the civic authorities to remove stray cattle from roads of Delhi.